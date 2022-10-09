Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results after a shock bottom two dance off.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing went to the movies as the celebrity dancers and their professional partners gave their best Hollywood-inspired performances.

The remaining fourteen couples took to the ballroom to win over both the viewers at home and judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Richie Anderson & Giovanni Pernice, Fleur East & Vito Coppola in the bottom two. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Tonight saw the results revealed as the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week, that was Richie Anderson and his dance partner Giovanni Pernice and Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

Following the dance off, it was Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice who left Strictly this weekend.

In the dance off, both couples performed their routines again: Richie and Giovanni performed their Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King. Then Fleur and Vito performed their American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Fleur and Vito: “I would like to save the most accomplished technician and that is Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Fleur and Vito: “I think it’s heart-breaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Fleur and Vito: “Well I thought that was a well danced dance off. I thought both couples performed well, I thought one couple was a bit more sure footed about their performance and had a slightly better level of artistry about what they were doing, so the couple I would like to save is Fleur and Vito.”

Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Richie and Giovanni: “Well with the two couples the public put in the bottom two I would have saved Richie and Giovanni.”

Richie Anderson & Giovanni Pernice speak to Tess Daly after their elimination. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Following his exit, Richie said: “Do you know what as a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of , and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show.

“The people behind the scenes in hair, make up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and i feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that.

“I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience, I love you so much.”

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dancefloor again next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One at 6:30PM.

Katie and Gorka Kevin will live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan Clark-Neal for their first interview live on Monday, 10 October from 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.