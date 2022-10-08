The celebrities and professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing 2022

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 third live show tonight and here’s all you need to know – SPOILERS!

It’s time to roll out the red carpet as Strictly Come Dancing takes you to the movies.

Opening the show, the Strictly pros will bring Casa Madrigal to the ballroom in an epic Encanto-inspired routine.

Following last week’s first elimination, the remaining couples take their inspiration from the silver screen, dancing to impress the judges and viewers at home ahead of the second results show of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

The Strictly Come Dancing line up

Fourteen celebs will take to the dancefloor tonight: Those remaining on the cast include singer Fleur East, EastEnders actor James Bye, actress & TV host Kym Marsh, singer Molly Rainford and stand up comedian Jayde Adams.

Also on the line up are footballer turned manager Tony Adams MBE, media personality Richie Anderson, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin, Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds and TV star Will Mellor.

Completing this year’s cast are TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, comic and actress Ellie Taylor, musician and actor Matt Goss and TV and radio host Tyler West.

Tonight’s songs and dances

Ellie and Nikita: Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie and Johannes: Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Fleur and Vito: American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Helen and Gorka: Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease

Jayde and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance

Kym and Graziano: Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Molly and Carlos: Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Hamza and Jowita: Rumba to the Theme from Jurrassic Park

James and Amy: Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy

Matt and Nadiya: Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Richie and Giovanni: Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony and Katya: Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler and Dianne: Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Will and Nancy: American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 8 October at 6:30PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the second results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the second couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

Plus, Adam Lambert will be in the studio to give a very special performance.