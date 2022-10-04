Strictly Come Dancing 2022 movie week songs and dances REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 third week of live shows on Saturday and here are all the dances and songs.
Last weekend saw the very first results show as Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington left the competition.
Fourteen celebrity and professional couples are left competing for the glitterball trophy and this weekend it’s MOVIE week!
As ever, the week will see the couples showcasing routines inspired by famous films from over the years.
The Lion King, Grease and Jurassic Park are just a few of the movies getting the ‘Strictly treatment’ this Saturday night.
Here are this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing movie song and dance list in full…
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Movies Week – Week 3
Ellie and Nikita
Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist
Ellie and Johannes
Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids
Fleur and Vito
American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid
Helen and Gorka
Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease
Jayde and Karen
Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance
Kym and Graziano
Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Molly and Carlos
Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story
Hamza and Jowita
Rumba to the Theme from Jurrassic Park
James and Amy
Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy
Matt and Nadiya
Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Richie and Giovanni
Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King
Tony and Katya
Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty
Tyler and Dianne
Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence
Will and Nancy
American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing
What do you make of all that then?
Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s live shows continue on Saturday, 8 October at 6:45PM on BBC One.
And the results show is on Sunday, 9 October at 7:20PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.
Plus, there will also be a very special music performance by Adam Lambert.