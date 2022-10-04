Strictly Come Dancing 2022 movie week songs and dances REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 third week of live shows on Saturday and here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend saw the very first results show as Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington left the competition.

Fourteen celebrity and professional couples are left competing for the glitterball trophy and this weekend it’s MOVIE week!

As ever, the week will see the couples showcasing routines inspired by famous films from over the years.

The Lion King, Grease and Jurassic Park are just a few of the movies getting the ‘Strictly treatment’ this Saturday night.

Here are this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing movie song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Movies Week – Week 3

Ellie and Nikita

Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie and Johannes

Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Fleur and Vito

American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Helen and Gorka

Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease

Jayde and Karen

Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance

Kym and Graziano

Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Molly and Carlos

Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Hamza and Jowita

Rumba to the Theme from Jurrassic Park

James and Amy

Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy

Matt and Nadiya

Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Richie and Giovanni

Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony and Katya

Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler and Dianne

Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Will and Nancy

American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s live shows continue on Saturday, 8 October at 6:45PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday, 9 October at 7:20PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Plus, there will also be a very special music performance by Adam Lambert.