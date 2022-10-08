Dancing On Ice is on its way back to TV for a brand new series – who is on the line up in 2023?

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year for what will be its fifteenth series overall.

ITV are currently revealing the names on the line up with eight celebs confirmed so far – here’s a recap of who will be taking part…

Who’s on Dancing On Ice? CONFIRMED line up

Patsy Palmer

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Patsy Palmer. ©ITV Plc

The actress and DJ is the first confirmed name on the new series. On signing up, Patsy said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.”

Patsy added: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. ©ITV Plc

Fresh from winning Love Island this summer, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is confirmed for Dancing On Ice’s line up.

Ekin-Su said: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Joey Essex

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joey Essex. ©ITV Plc

TV personality Joey Essex will be skating into the show next year.

Joey said: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this”. Speaking about how he’ll feel about receiving comments from the judges, Joey added: “I’m doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into this.

Mollie Gallagher

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mollie Gallagher. ©ITV Plc

Swapping the Rovers for the rink will be Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher.

Mollie said: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!” On seeking advice from her Coronation Street co-stars, Mollie added: “I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!”

The Vivienne

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Vivienne. ©ITV Plc

Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023!

The Vivienne said: “This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

John Fashanu

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: John Fashanu. ©ITV Plc

Football legend John will be taking to the ice rink next year.

Speaking about signing up for the series, John said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

Nile Wilson

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nile Wilson. ©ITV Plc

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson announced he would be taking part on his YouTube channel.

Nile said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing. I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Darren Harriott

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Darren Harriott. ©ITV Plc

Comedian Darren Harriott has regularly appeared on TV shows including Live at the Apollo, The Last Leg, Mock the Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats

He said of joining the series: “I’ve got giant feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance! My family has already made bets – they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!”

Further cast members are to be announced.

Dancing On Ice will begin on ITV and new streaming service ITVX in 2023.

A start date is to be announced but the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.