The Masked Dancer first look at tonight's episode as one more celebrity is unmasked

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davina McCall, Peter Crouch, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse, plus Scissors performance. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a first look at tonight’s episode of The Masked Dancer 2022.

The Masked Dancer UK season 2 is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The dancing competition sees celebrities fight to put on the best dance performance as their identities are kept covered under outrageous masks.

Joel Dommett hosts with celebrity judges Peter Crouch, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall who this week are joined by special guest Mo Gilligan who returns to the panel.

In tonight’s episode six Masked Dancers remain who will all perform once more before another celebrity will be unmasked, and their identity revealed.

Get a first look at some of the performances below…

Odd Socks

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Odd Socks. ©Bandicoot TV

Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

Pearly King

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Pearly Lion. ©Bandicoot TV

Candlestick

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Candlestick. ©Bandicoot TV

Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©Bandicoot TV

Scissors

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Unmasked contestants on the show this year so far are Tomato Sauce, Pillar and Post, Cactus, Astronaut, Pig and Prawn Cocktail.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.