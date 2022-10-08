The Voice 2022 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from episode six

The Voice UK was back this evening for its sixth round of auditions of the new series – here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs all return to the spinning red chairs for the latest season this autumn.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK welcomes talented performers who are competing for a recording deal.

First they must win a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions, belting out their chosen song with a live band to the backs of the coaches in the hopes of getting them to turn around.

Here’s a recap of this evening’s latest round of the blind auditions…

Tobi Kaye

Opening the latest episode was 34-year-old musician Tobi Kaye from Galway who performed I’m Getting Ready by Michael Kiwanuka to win himself spins from both Sir Tom and Anne-Marie. Choosing between the pair, Tobi decided to join Team Tom.

Helen Leahy

Next up was 34-year-old teacher Helen Leahy, originally from Wales but now living Germany, who showcased her unique voice with a performance of Where The Wild Roses Grow by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds & Kylie Minogue. Unfortunately, the performance failed to get any turns from the coaches.

Abela Brother

26-year-old twin brothers Matthew and Daniel – aka Abela Brother – from Essex performed Beggin’ at their audition and had Olly and Will fighting over them. The duo chose to join Team Olly.

Olivia Mason

21-year-old student Olivia Mason from Nottingham got all four coaches to turn for her cover of Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack, which included her own spoken poetry. With all the coaches to pick from, Olivia chose to join Team Anne-Marie.

Naomi Johnson

26-year-old wedding singer Naomi Johnson from Bristol hit some impressive notes in her performance of Emotions by Mariah Carey, earning a spot on Team Will.

Steven Hastings

30-year-old plumber Steven Hastings from Belfast belted out Learn To Fly by Foo Fighters but sadly didn’t get a turn from the coaches.

Ruby Joyce

18-year-old student Ruby Joyce from Swindon performed Linger by The Cranberries at her blind audition to get a spin from Anne-Marie, completing her team.

Olivia Mulqueeny

16-year-old Olivia Mulqueeny from Lancaster was next up, singing Good Without by Mimi Webb to win herself a place on Team Olly.

Niamh Nolan

Last to perform this weekend was 25-year-old Niamh Nolan from Limerick who performed Shallow by Lady Gaga to get spins from Sir Tom and Will, choosing to join Team Will.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.