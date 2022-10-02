Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington and Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova were in the bottom two

The first Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results are in – who left in the first elimination tonight?

Following the opening two weekends of live shows, today was the first dance off and elimination.

The judges’ marks from the past two weekends of dances were combined with the viewer vote to determine the bottom two couples. They danced again before the judges decided who to save.

Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington and Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova await their fate

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

In the first results show it was broadcaster Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington who left following the dance off against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman gathered all 15 of the remaining celebrity couples to read out the safe dancers in no particular order.

Both couples performed their routines again; Kaye and Kai performed their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine. Then, Matt and Nadiya performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood then had to decide who to save, with head judge Shirley having the casting vote if required.

Craig chose to save Matt and Nadiya: “Well the couple for me, that I considered danced the best on the night, and the couple I would like to save is Matt and Nadiya.”

Motsi also chose to save Matt and Nadiya: “Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya.”

Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington were eliminated

Anton Du Beke too decided to save Matt and Nadiya: “Well it wasn’t a vintage dance off, and I know exactly how they feel and I’ve been in that position many times myself and I think if you had the chance you would like to go again, both of you. There were a lot of mistakes for both couples, I felt that one couple lost performance as well, and because of that I would like to save Matt & Nadiya.”

Although her vote was not required, Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Kaye and Kai.

When asked if she agreed with the other judges, Shirley said “I didn’t, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai.”

Speaking after her exit, Kaye said: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens. So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant.”

Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington’s final dance

Strictly returns next weekend with its traditional Movie themed special.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host as the fabulous 14 couples get ready for their close-ups as they perform routines inspired by some of the greatest films of all time (and hope to impress the judges).

After the first two weeks, the leaderboard has been reset and everyone is starting on a blank page as the judges score and public vote once more.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 8 October at 6:30PM with the results show on Sunday, 9 October at 7:20PM on BBC One.