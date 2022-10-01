Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard: Week 2 scores and results

Here are all the marks and scores from the leaderboard of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 – Week 2.

This Saturday night saw the couples performing live for just the second time this year after their debut performances last week. As usual, there was no elimination on the first weekend but the judges still scored all the performances.

In this evening’s show, the judges once again marked all of the second routines out of 40 and those scores were added to last week’s to give highs of 65 and lows of 37.

After the celebrity and pro couples had performed twice, Molly Rainford was top of the joint scores but right at the other end, bottom was Tony Adams who fell just behind Bros star Matt Goss.

The public will now have their chance to vote to help determine who leaves Strictly in the first results. Viewer votes will be combined with the below scores to determine the bottom two.

In Sunday’s results, the lowest ranked celebrities will be revealed before having to dance again as the judges decide which of them stays and who is the first to be eliminated.

Head judge Shirley Ballas will have the deciding vote if there is a tie between herself, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

For now, here’s how this week’s Strictly scores look…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and marks – Week 2

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Week 1 Total Molly Rainford Quickstep 8 9 9 8 31 65 Will Mellor Salsa 6 7 6 7 34 60 Hamza Yassin Jive 4 7 6 7 34 58 Fleur East V. Waltz 7 8 6 7 29 57 Ellie S immonds Waltz 7 8 7 8 26 56 Richie Anderson Quickstep 8 8 8 8 23 55 Helen Skelton Cha Cha 5 7 7 8 26 53 Tyler West Jive 7 8 8 8 22 53 Ellie T aylor Paso Doble 4 7 5 7 28 51 Kym Marsh V. Waltz 6 7 7 7 23 50 Jayde Adams Tango 6 7 6 7 23 49 James Bye Tango 5 6 6 7 22 46 Kaye Adams Charleston 4 6 6 6 21 43 Matt Goss Samba 4 6 6 6 20 42 Tony Adams Charleston 4 6 6 6 15 37

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on ITV.