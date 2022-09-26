Britain Get Singing comes to ITV with Adam Lambert, Will.i.am, Alesha Dixon and Jason Manford

ITV has announced a one-off music special for this Christmas, Britain Get Singing.

Coming to ITV and ITVX this festive season, the 90-minute show will support ITV’s groundbreaking mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

It will see a number of groups comprised of stars from TV’s biggest shows going head-to-head in a spectacular sing-off.

The series will as part of ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign

Roman Kemp will host the show while a panel made up of some of TV’s most iconic judges will offer their comments: The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

Alongside the performances, the special will also feature inspiring clips in which the stars discuss their own experiences of mental health.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “Our viewers’ favourite famous faces are ready to pull out all the stops in a bid to impress the audience and our stellar panel of judges. Britain Get Singing is sure to add some much-needed Christmas magic to screens later this year.”

Susie Braun, ITV’s Director of Social Purpose added: “Since it launched in 2019, Britain Get Talking has seen over a hundred of the nation’s best-loved celebrities encouraging the nation to connect with each other. Britain Get Singing will see even more join that number as part of this Christmas treat with an important message: we can all nurture our mental wellbeing by getting together.”

Richard Cowles, Managing Director of producers Lifted Entertainment commented: “Britain Get Singing will bring together the stars from your favourite TV shows to battle it out with some spectacular vocal performances in front of an audience and a panel of superstar judges. We’re pleased to be working with Britain Get Talking to bring this warm, humour-packed talent show to ITV’s Christmas schedule.”

An air date for the special is to be announced.