The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s your first look at tonight’s latest episode of The Masked Dancer as three celebrity identities are revealed.

The Masked Dancer UK second series is airing weekends on ITV.

The dancing competition sees celebs go head to head to put on the best dance performance while hiding themselves with outrageous masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer second series is fronted by Joel Dommett joined by celebrity sleuths Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch.

Each week they will try to guess who is hiding in the costume.Only after being eliminated are the celebrities’ true identities revealed, as they are unmasked on stage.

In tonight’s episode, all eight remaining Masked Dancers take to the dance floor as they compete to remain anonymous. At the end of the episode, the identity of THREE celebrities will be revealed.

Take a first look at the performances below…

Pillar and Post

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Pillar and Post. ©Bandicoot TV

Scissors

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

Tomato Sauce

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce. ©Bandicoot TV

Candlestick

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Candlestick. ©Bandicoot TV

Pearly King

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Pearly Lion. ©Bandicoot TV

Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

Odd Socks