The Masked Dancer 2022 first look at tonight's episode as THREE celebs are unmasked

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV
Here’s your first look at tonight’s latest episode of The Masked Dancer as three celebrity identities are revealed.

The Masked Dancer UK second series is airing weekends on ITV.

The dancing competition sees celebs go head to head to put on the best dance performance while hiding themselves with outrageous masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer second series is fronted by Joel Dommett joined by celebrity sleuths Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch.

Each week they will try to guess who is hiding in the costume.Only after being eliminated are the celebrities’ true identities revealed, as they are unmasked on stage.

In tonight’s episode, all eight remaining Masked Dancers take to the dance floor as they compete to remain anonymous. At the end of the episode, the identity of THREE celebrities will be revealed.

Take a first look at the performances below…

Pillar and Post

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Pillar and Post.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Pillar and Post. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Scissors

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Tomato Sauce

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Candlestick

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Candlestick.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Candlestick. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Pearly King

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Pearly Lion.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Pearly Lion. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Sea Slug.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Odd Socks

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Odd Socks.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Odd Socks. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia.
The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©Bandicoot TV

 

The Masked Dancer UK season 2 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

So far this series we’ve seen Pig, Prawn Cocktail, Cactus, and Astronaut unmasked.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV website.

