Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 2 songs and dances REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 second round of live shows this weekend – here are all the dances and songs.
So if you want to be left surprised come Saturday night, look away now!
Last weekend was the opening live shows of the series with the 15 celebs dancing over Saturday evening.
At the end of it all, wildlife expert Hamza Yassin and actor Will Mellor shared the top spot while footballing legend Tony Adams found himself bottom ofthe table.
As usual for week one, no one went home but the marks will carry over to this weekend where, combined with the first public vote of the series, they’ll help decide which two dancers are in the bottom two.
Here’s this week Strictly Come Dancing’s song and dance list…
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 2
Ellie S and Nikita
Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley
Ellie T and Johannes
Paso Doble to Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet
Fluer and Vito
Viennese Waltz to Glimpse Of Us by Joji
Helen and Gorka
Cha Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Jayde and Karen
Tango to Rumour Has It by Adele
Kaye and Kai
Charleston to Music! Music! Music! By Dorothy Provine
Kym and Graziano
Viennese Waltz to Runaway by The Corrs
Molly and Carlos
Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé
Hamza and Jowita
Jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
James and Amy
Tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Matt and Nadiya
Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees
Richie and Giovanni
Quickstep to Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow
Tony and Katya
Charleston to My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen
Tyler and Dianne
Jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter
Will and Nancy
Salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns to TV on Saturday, 1 October at 6:30PM on BBC One.
The first Strictly results of 2022 will air Sunday 2 October, from 7:15PM on BBC One.
The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.
There will also be a special musical performance from legendary singer Robbie Williams.