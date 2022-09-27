Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 2 songs and dances REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 second round of live shows this weekend – here are all the dances and songs.

So if you want to be left surprised come Saturday night, look away now!

Last weekend was the opening live shows of the series with the 15 celebs dancing over Saturday evening.

The celebrities and professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing 2022 perform. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

At the end of it all, wildlife expert Hamza Yassin and actor Will Mellor shared the top spot while footballing legend Tony Adams found himself bottom ofthe table.

As usual for week one, no one went home but the marks will carry over to this weekend where, combined with the first public vote of the series, they’ll help decide which two dancers are in the bottom two.

Here’s this week Strictly Come Dancing’s song and dance list…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 2

Ellie S and Nikita

Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley

Ellie T and Johannes

Paso Doble to Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet

Fluer and Vito

Viennese Waltz to Glimpse Of Us by Joji

Helen and Gorka

Cha Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Jayde and Karen

Tango to Rumour Has It by Adele

Kaye and Kai

Charleston to Music! Music! Music! By Dorothy Provine

Kym and Graziano

Viennese Waltz to Runaway by The Corrs

Molly and Carlos

Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Hamza and Jowita

Jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

James and Amy

Tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Matt and Nadiya

Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees

Richie and Giovanni

Quickstep to Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow

Tony and Katya

Charleston to My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen

Tyler and Dianne

Jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter

Will and Nancy

Salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns to TV on Saturday, 1 October at 6:30PM on BBC One.

The first Strictly results of 2022 will air Sunday 2 October, from 7:15PM on BBC One.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

There will also be a special musical performance from legendary singer Robbie Williams.