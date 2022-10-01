tellymix
Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week two's performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 performances online (1 October)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing.
Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for only the second time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Will and Nancy

Dance: Salsa
Song: Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

 

James and Amy

Dance: Tango
Song: Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Judges’ scores: 24 (5, 6, 6, 7)

 

Ellie S and Nikita

Dance: Waltz
Song: Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley
Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)

 

Helen and Gorka

Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Judges’ scores: 27 (5, 7, 7, 8)

 

Tony and Katya

Dance: Charleston
Song: My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

 

Ellie T and Johannes

Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet
Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 7, 5, 7)

 

Richie and Giovanni

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

 

Fluer and Vito

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Glimpse Of Us by Joji
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 8, 6, 7)

 

Kaye and Kai

Dance: Charleston
Song: Music! Music! Music! By Dorothy Provine
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

 

Hamza and Jowita

Dance: Jive
Song: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
Judges’ scores: 24 (4, 7, 6, 7)

 

Kym and Graziano

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Runaway by The Corrs
Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

 

Matt and Nadiya

Dance: Samba
Song: Night Fever by the Bee Gees
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

 

Tyler and Dianne

Dance: Jive
Song: Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

 

Jayde and Karen

Dance: Tango
Song: Rumour Has It by Adele
Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

 

Molly and Carlos

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Love On Top by Beyoncé
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

 

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.

The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to last week’s scores and combined with the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook