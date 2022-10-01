Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week two's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for only the second time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Will and Nancy
Dance: Salsa
Song: Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)
James and Amy
Dance: Tango
Song: Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Judges’ scores: 24 (5, 6, 6, 7)
Ellie S and Nikita
Dance: Waltz
Song: Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley
Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)
Helen and Gorka
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Judges’ scores: 27 (5, 7, 7, 8)
Tony and Katya
Dance: Charleston
Song: My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)
Ellie T and Johannes
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet
Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 7, 5, 7)
Richie and Giovanni
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Fluer and Vito
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Glimpse Of Us by Joji
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 8, 6, 7)
Kaye and Kai
Dance: Charleston
Song: Music! Music! Music! By Dorothy Provine
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)
Hamza and Jowita
Dance: Jive
Song: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
Judges’ scores: 24 (4, 7, 6, 7)
Kym and Graziano
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Runaway by The Corrs
Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)
Matt and Nadiya
Dance: Samba
Song: Night Fever by the Bee Gees
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)
Tyler and Dianne
Dance: Jive
Song: Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Jayde and Karen
Dance: Tango
Song: Rumour Has It by Adele
Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)
Molly and Carlos
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Love On Top by Beyoncé
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)
As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.
The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to last week’s scores and combined with the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.