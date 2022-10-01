Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week two's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for only the second time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Will and Nancy

Dance: Salsa

Song: Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

James and Amy

Dance: Tango

Song: Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Judges’ scores: 24 (5, 6, 6, 7)

Ellie S and Nikita

Dance: Waltz

Song: Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley

Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)

Helen and Gorka

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Judges’ scores: 27 (5, 7, 7, 8)

Tony and Katya

Dance: Charleston

Song: My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen

Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

Ellie T and Johannes

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet

Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 7, 5, 7)

Richie and Giovanni

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Fluer and Vito

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Glimpse Of Us by Joji

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 8, 6, 7)

Kaye and Kai

Dance: Charleston

Song: Music! Music! Music! By Dorothy Provine

Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

Hamza and Jowita

Dance: Jive

Song: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Judges’ scores: 24 (4, 7, 6, 7)

Kym and Graziano

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Runaway by The Corrs

Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Matt and Nadiya

Dance: Samba

Song: Night Fever by the Bee Gees

Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

Tyler and Dianne

Dance: Jive

Song: Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Jayde and Karen

Dance: Tango

Song: Rumour Has It by Adele

Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Molly and Carlos

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Love On Top by Beyoncé

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.

The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to last week’s scores and combined with the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.