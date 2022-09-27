Great British Bake Off 2022 results: Who left this week and contestants from series 13

Who left the Great British Bake Off and who was star baker this week? Here are all the results and contestants from the series so far.
It was the third episode of the Great British Bake Off 2022 this week, as the remaining bakers competed for victory.
The tent awaited the remaining bakers, as they took their place under the critical eye of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas returning for presenting duties.
This week was Bread Week as the bakers put their stamp on a classic pizza in the Signature and got in a twist with a classic pastry in the Technical. Finally, the bakers tackled a showstopping Smörgåstårta, a decorative Danish sandwich cake.
Ultimately, this week (27 September) Janusz was crowned star baker however NO ONE was eliminated after two bakers were forced to miss the episode due to illness.
Recap all the results of the series so far below…
Great British Bake Off 2022 results
Week 1 – Cake
Eliminated: Will – 45-year-old Former Charity Director from London
Star baker: Janusz
Week 2 – Biscuit
Eliminated: Maisam – 18-year-old Student & Sales Assistant from Greater Manchester
Star baker: Maxy
Week 3 – Bread
Eliminated: No elimination.
Star baker: Janusz
The current remaining contestants in the Bake Off for 2022 are…
Abdul – 29-year-old Electronics Engineer from London
Carole – 59-year-old Supermarket Cashier from Dorset
Dawn – 60-year-old IT Manager from Bedfordshire
James – 25-year-old Nuclear Scientist from Cumbria
Janusz – 34-year-old Personal Assistant to Head Teacher from East Sussex
Kevin – 33-year-old Music Teacher from Lanarkshire
Maxy – 29-year-old Architectural Assistant from London
Rebs – 23-year-old Masters Student from County Antrim
Sandro – 30-year-old Nanny from London
Syabira – 32-year-old Cardiovascular Research Associate from London
The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4.