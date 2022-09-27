Great British Bake Off 2022 results: Who left this week and contestants from series 13

Group Photo of Bakers in the Tent (L to R (back) Sandro, William, Abdul, Carol, Maisam, Syabira, Maxy (front) James Rebs Janusz, Dawn, Kevin)

Who left the Great British Bake Off and who was star baker this week? Here are all the results and contestants from the series so far.

It was the third episode of the Great British Bake Off 2022 this week, as the remaining bakers competed for victory.

The tent awaited the remaining bakers, as they took their place under the critical eye of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas returning for presenting duties.

This week was Bread Week as the bakers put their stamp on a classic pizza in the Signature and got in a twist with a classic pastry in the Technical. Finally, the bakers tackled a showstopping Smörgåstårta, a decorative Danish sandwich cake.

Ultimately, this week (27 September) Janusz was crowned star baker however NO ONE was eliminated after two bakers were forced to miss the episode due to illness.

Recap all the results of the series so far below…

Great British Bake Off 2022 results

Here’s the latest on who’s left and who was made star baker on the Great British Bake Off…

Week 1 – Cake

Eliminated: Will – 45-year-old Former Charity Director from London

Star baker: Janusz

Week 2 – Biscuit

Eliminated: Maisam – 18-year-old Student & Sales Assistant from Greater Manchester

Star baker: Maxy

Week 3 – Bread

Eliminated: No elimination.

Star baker: Janusz

The current remaining contestants in the Bake Off for 2022 are…

Abdul – 29-year-old Electronics Engineer from London

Carole – 59-year-old Supermarket Cashier from Dorset

Dawn – 60-year-old IT Manager from Bedfordshire

James – 25-year-old Nuclear Scientist from Cumbria

Janusz – 34-year-old Personal Assistant to Head Teacher from East Sussex

Kevin – 33-year-old Music Teacher from Lanarkshire

Maxy – 29-year-old Architectural Assistant from London

Rebs – 23-year-old Masters Student from County Antrim

Sandro – 30-year-old Nanny from London

Syabira – 32-year-old Cardiovascular Research Associate from London

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4.