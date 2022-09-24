The Strictly line up (L-R) James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live shows start this evening and the first songs and dances have been revealed!

This evening (24 September), the 15 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants and their pro partners will hit the dancefloor for the very first time this year.

Following last night’s launch show where the celebs and professionals were partnered up, the couples will perform live tonight on BBC One.

The celebrities and professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing 2022

But how will they cope dancing live and in front of the judges? We’ll have to wait to find out but for now the dances they’ll be performing and the songs they’ll be dancing to have been announced.

Feast your eyes on the full line up of tonight’s dances and songs below…

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing Week 1’s Songs and Dances

Ellie S and Nikita

Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Ellie T and Johannes

Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Fluer and Vito

Cha Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Helen and Gorka

American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Jayde and Karen

Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kaye and Kai

Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kym and Graziano

Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Molly and Carlos

Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Hamza and Jowita

Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

James and Amy

Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Matt and Nadiya

Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Richie and Giovanni

Cha Cha Cha to I’m Your Man by Wham! Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tony and Katya

Tango to Go West by Village People Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tyler and Dianne

American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Will and Nancy

Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

PHEW!

Strictly 2022’s live shows begin Saturday evening, 24 September starting at 6:45PM with a marathon episode lasting over 2 hours.

As always, there will be no results show in the first week with the stars safe from elimination.

However they will still be marked and critiqued by the returning judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Those marks will carry forward to next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot following the first dance off of the series.