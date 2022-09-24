The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live shows start this evening and the first songs and dances have been revealed!
This evening (24 September), the 15 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants and their pro partners will hit the dancefloor for the very first time this year.
Following last night’s launch show where the celebs and professionals were partnered up, the couples will perform live tonight on BBC One.
But how will they cope dancing live and in front of the judges? We’ll have to wait to find out but for now the dances they’ll be performing and the songs they’ll be dancing to have been announced.
Feast your eyes on the full line up of tonight’s dances and songs below…
Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing Week 1’s Songs and Dances
Ellie S and Nikita
Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Ellie T and Johannes
Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Fluer and Vito
Cha Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Helen and Gorka
American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Jayde and Karen
Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Kaye and Kai
Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Kym and Graziano
Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Molly and Carlos
Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Hamza and Jowita
Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
James and Amy
Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Matt and Nadiya
Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Richie and Giovanni
Cha Cha Cha to I’m Your Man by Wham! Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Tony and Katya
Tango to Go West by Village People Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Tyler and Dianne
American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Will and Nancy
Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
PHEW!
Strictly 2022’s live shows begin Saturday evening, 24 September starting at 6:45PM with a marathon episode lasting over 2 hours.
As always, there will be no results show in the first week with the stars safe from elimination.
However they will still be marked and critiqued by the returning judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.
Those marks will carry forward to next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot following the first dance off of the series.