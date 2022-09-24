Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest episode of The Masked Dancer 2022.
The Masked Dancer UK season 2 is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.
The mystery dancing competition sees famous faces compete to put on a standout dance performance while their identities are hidden under spectacular masks and costumes.
Joel Dommett presents The Masked Dancer UK’s second season with celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.
Tonight’s episode sees five more masked celebrities perform for their second time. The audience will then vote for their favourite with the bottom two facing the dance off where one will be unmasked.
See a first look at tonight’s performances below…
Tomato Sauce
Sea Slug
Cactus
Pearly King
Onomatopoeia
The Masked Dancer second series continues this Saturday night at 6:30PM on ITV.
More mystery contestants in the series this year are Candlestick, Odd Socks, Scissors and Pillar and Post.
You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub here.