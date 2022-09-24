The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Tomato Sauce. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest episode of The Masked Dancer 2022.

The Masked Dancer UK season 2 is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees famous faces compete to put on a standout dance performance while their identities are hidden under spectacular masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Dancer UK’s second season with celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.

Tonight’s episode sees five more masked celebrities perform for their second time. The audience will then vote for their favourite with the bottom two facing the dance off where one will be unmasked.

See a first look at tonight’s performances below…

Tomato Sauce

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce. ©Bandicoot TV

Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

Cactus

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cactus. ©Bandicoot TV

Pearly King

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Pearly Lion. ©Bandicoot TV

Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer second series continues this Saturday night at 6:30PM on ITV.

More mystery contestants in the series this year are Candlestick, Odd Socks, Scissors and Pillar and Post.

You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub here.