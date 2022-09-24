The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of the latest episode of The Masked Dancer UK – who was unmasked this evening?.

Season two of The Masked Dancer currently airs on ITV each weekend.

Over 7 shows a fresh cast of 12 celebrities will be dancing while keeping their identity a secret underneath flamboyant costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths – Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, media personality Jonathan Ross, football star Peter Crouch and presenter Davina McCall – will be trying to discover who is behind the mask each episode.

In the fourth episode, five of this year’s contestants danced for the second time. The studio audience then voted for their favourite with the bottom two facing the dance off – and one being unmasked!

Watch all the performances and fourth reveal below…

Pearly King

Opening the fourth episode was Pearly King who performed a Jazz routine to I Like The Way You Move by The Bodyrockers.

Onomatopoeia

Onomatopoeia was next up, dancing a Street routine to Pump It/Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce performed a Character Rock routine to good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo.

Sea Slug

Sea Slug followed onto the stage with a Dance Hall routine to Rockabye by Clean Bandit, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.

Cactus

Last to perform in the latest episode was Cactus who danced a Jazz routine to Too Darn Hot by Cole Porter.

Cactus and Pearly King dance off

After all had danced, the audience voted for their favourite with Cactus and Pearly King facing the dance-off.

Cactus is revealed!

After the dance off, the panel decided who to keep in the competition, choosing Pearly King. As a result, Cactus was eliminated and took off their mask to reveal choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone.

The 2022 series of The Masked Dancer is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.