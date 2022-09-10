ITV confirm The Masked Dancer and The Voice WILL air tonight

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Cactus. ©Bandicoot TV

ITV will return to its regular TV schedule tonight (10 September) following the death of the Queen.

The channel has aired news specials since Thursday but will return to its usual line up of shows from 6PM this evening.

A new series of Ninja Warrior UK will start the evening off before The Masked Dancer continues at the slightly later than original time of 6:50PM.

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The coaches perform. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK will be back at 8PM before Who Wants To Be A Millionaire at 9:10PM.

Before then, the day will begin with a special Good Morning Britain airing on Saturday for the first time from 6AM to 9:30AM, hosted by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

ITV News will then takeover with a special – The Proclamation of the King – to 12:30PM.

Following the lunchtime news updates, ITV has announced a trio of special documentaries starting with Our Queen, The People’s Stories narrated by Nicola Walker .

Julie Etchingham will then narrate a documentary titled The Queen in Her Own Words before Queen and Country, narrated by Alison Steadman.

At 5PM, ITV will air the evening news as usual.

Over on the BBC and BBC One will continue with news updates and special tributes to the Queen throughout Saturday.

Shows originally scheduled – including Superman & Lois, The Hit List, Pointless Celebrities and Casualty – will air on BBC Two instead.

BBC One will return to much of its regular schedule on Sunday with Frozen Planet II and The Capture in their usual time slots.

However there will still be some changes with special shows, including episodes of Countryfile and Antiques Roadshow dedicated to the Queen.

Further schedule disruption is expected over the next two weeks as preparations are made of the Queen’s funeral, currently expected to be on Monday 19 September.

It has already been announced that the National Television Awards have been postponed to October. They were originally due to be held on 15 September.