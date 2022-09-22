RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 4 cast: Pixie Polite; Le Fil; Sminty Drop; Danny Beard; Starlet; Dakota Schiffer; Cheddar Gorgeous; Black Peppa; Just May; Baby; Jonbers Blonde; Copper Top. Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4 has arrived and here’s where to follow the Queens on social media.

Twelve brand new contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

As ever, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny. Judging them will be RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a line up of special guest judges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4: RuPaul. Credit: World of Wonder/Albert Sanchez

In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all of the queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.

The twelve competing queens are: Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Topp, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet

Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below…

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2022 Instagram and Twitter usernames

BABY – 25-year-old from South London

Instagram username: @bby.ldn

Twitter username: @bby_ldn

BLACK PEPPA – 29-year-old from Birmingham

Instagram username: @iamblackpeppa

Twitter username: @iamblackpeppa

CHEDDAR GORGEOUS – 38-year-old from Manchester

Instagram username: @cheddar_gorgeous

Twitter username: @cheddargorgeous

COPPER TOPP – 38-year-old from Cheltenham

Instagram username: @coppertoppqueen

Twitter username: @coppertoppqueen

DAKOTA SCHIFFER – 22-year-old from Sussex

Instagram username: @dakota.schiffer

Twitter username: @dakota_schiffer

DANNY BEARD – 29-year-old from Liverpool

Instagram username: @thedannybeard

Twitter username: @TheDannyBeard

JONBERS BLONDE – 33-year-old from Belfast

Instagram username: @jonbersblonde

Twitter username: @jonbersblonde

JUST MAY – 32-year-old from Essex

Instagram username: @justmaydoes

Twitter username: @justmaydoes

LE FIL – 36-year-old from Yorkshire

Instagram username: @iamlefil

Twitter username: @iamLeFil

PIXIE POLITE – 29-year-old from Brighton

Instagram username: @pixiepolite

Twitter username: @PolitePixie

TikTok username: @pixiepolite

SMINTY DROP – 23-year-old from Lancashire

Instagram username: @smintydrop

Twitter username: @smintyd

STARLET – 23-year-old from Surrey

Instagram username: @itsstarlet

Twitter username: @itsstxrlet

The brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will start on Thursday, 22 September on BBC Three and iPlayer.