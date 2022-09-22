tellymix
Advertisements

RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames from season 4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 cast usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 4 cast: Pixie Polite; Le Fil; Sminty Drop; Danny Beard; Starlet; Dakota Schiffer; Cheddar Gorgeous; Black Peppa; Just May; Baby; Jonbers Blonde; Copper Top.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 4 cast: Pixie Polite; Le Fil; Sminty Drop; Danny Beard; Starlet; Dakota Schiffer; Cheddar Gorgeous; Black Peppa; Just May; Baby; Jonbers Blonde; Copper Top. Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4 has arrived and here’s where to follow the Queens on social media.

Twelve brand new contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

As ever, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny. Judging them will be RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a line up of special guest judges.

RuPaul. Credit: World of Wonder/Albert Sanchez
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4: RuPaul. Credit: World of Wonder/Albert Sanchez

In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all of the queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.

The twelve competing queens are: Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Topp, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3 will start on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday, 22 September at 9PM.

Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below…

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2022 Instagram and Twitter usernames

BABY – 25-year-old from South London
Instagram username: @bby.ldn
Twitter username: @bby_ldn

 

BLACK PEPPA – 29-year-old from Birmingham

Instagram username: @iamblackpeppa
Twitter username: @iamblackpeppa

 

CHEDDAR GORGEOUS – 38-year-old from Manchester

Instagram username: @cheddar_gorgeous
Twitter username: @cheddargorgeous

 

COPPER TOPP – 38-year-old from Cheltenham

Instagram username: @coppertoppqueen
Twitter username: @coppertoppqueen

 

DAKOTA SCHIFFER – 22-year-old from Sussex

Instagram username: @dakota.schiffer
Twitter username: @dakota_schiffer

 

DANNY BEARD – 29-year-old from Liverpool

Instagram username: @thedannybeard
Twitter username: @TheDannyBeard

 

JONBERS BLONDE – 33-year-old from Belfast

Instagram username: @jonbersblonde
Twitter username: @jonbersblonde

 

JUST MAY – 32-year-old from Essex

Instagram username: @justmaydoes
Twitter username: @justmaydoes

 

LE FIL – 36-year-old from Yorkshire

Instagram username: @iamlefil
Twitter username: @iamLeFil

 

PIXIE POLITE – 29-year-old from Brighton

Instagram username: @pixiepolite
Twitter username: @PolitePixie
TikTok username: @pixiepolite

 

SMINTY DROP – 23-year-old from Lancashire

Instagram username: @smintydrop
Twitter username: @smintyd

 

STARLET – 23-year-old from Surrey

Instagram username: @itsstarlet
Twitter username: @itsstxrlet

 

The brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will start on Thursday, 22 September on BBC Three and iPlayer.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook