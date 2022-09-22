RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4 has arrived and here’s where to follow the Queens on social media.
Twelve brand new contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
As ever, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny. Judging them will be RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a line up of special guest judges.
In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all of the queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.
The twelve competing queens are: Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Topp, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3 will start on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday, 22 September at 9PM.
Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below…
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2022 Instagram and Twitter usernames
BABY – 25-year-old from South London
Instagram username: @bby.ldn
Twitter username: @bby_ldn
BLACK PEPPA – 29-year-old from Birmingham
Instagram username: @iamblackpeppa
Twitter username: @iamblackpeppa
CHEDDAR GORGEOUS – 38-year-old from Manchester
Instagram username: @cheddar_gorgeous
Twitter username: @cheddargorgeous
COPPER TOPP – 38-year-old from Cheltenham
Instagram username: @coppertoppqueen
Twitter username: @coppertoppqueen
DAKOTA SCHIFFER – 22-year-old from Sussex
Instagram username: @dakota.schiffer
Twitter username: @dakota_schiffer
DANNY BEARD – 29-year-old from Liverpool
Instagram username: @thedannybeard
Twitter username: @TheDannyBeard
JONBERS BLONDE – 33-year-old from Belfast
Instagram username: @jonbersblonde
Twitter username: @jonbersblonde
JUST MAY – 32-year-old from Essex
Instagram username: @justmaydoes
Twitter username: @justmaydoes
LE FIL – 36-year-old from Yorkshire
Instagram username: @iamlefil
Twitter username: @iamLeFil
PIXIE POLITE – 29-year-old from Brighton
Instagram username: @pixiepolite
Twitter username: @PolitePixie
TikTok username: @pixiepolite
SMINTY DROP – 23-year-old from Lancashire
Instagram username: @smintydrop
Twitter username: @smintyd
STARLET – 23-year-old from Surrey
Instagram username: @itsstarlet
Twitter username: @itsstxrlet
The brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will start on Thursday, 22 September on BBC Three and iPlayer.