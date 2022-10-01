The Voice UK 2022 contestants: Meet the teams on this year's series

After the latest round of The Voice UK 2022 auditions, here are the contestants in the teams as things stand.
The search for a new vocal superstar continued this weekend as The Voice 2022 returned to ITV with its eleventh series.
will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie are back in the spinning chairs on a brand new quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.
As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants have to hold their nerve as they performed to the backs of the coaches. If any of the four like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams.
If more than one coach spins then it’s up to the act on stage to pick which team to join.
Here’s how the teams look after the fifth weekend of blind auditions…
The Voice UK 2022 teams: Contestants
Team Tom
Anthonia Edwards
25-year-old student nurse Anthonia Edwards from Blackheath, London belted out Unconditionally by Katy Perry at her audition
Emilie Parry-Williams & Thomas Mottershead
Couple Thomas, 25 and Emilie, 30 from South Wales took to the stage to sing Les Misérables classic Bring Him Home at their audition.
Lee Jones
50-year-old truck driver Lee Jones from Kent belted out Hold My Girl by George Ezra at his audition.
Rachel Modest
45-year-old Rachel Modest from Chesterfield gave a showstopping performance of For All We Know by Donny Hathaway for her audition.
Clare Cordell
31-year-old Clare Cordell from Watford gave a standout performance of Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin at her audition.
Rhys Christian
30-year-old Rhys Christian from Brighton performed So Sick by Ne-Yo and won himself a place straight onto Sir Tom Jones’ team.
Jake of Diamonds
28-year-old cider factory worker Jake joined Team Tom after impressing with his original song Words.
Francesca Fairclough
27-year-old music teacher Francesca Fairclough from Liverpool performed Keane’s Everybody’s Changing at her audition.
Team Will
Cleo Clayton
23-year-old healthcare assistant Cleo Clayton from Hertfordshire performed Jorja Smith’s On My Mind at her first audition.
Rain Castillo
22-year-old Rain Castillo from Liverpool performed Simmer by Mahalia ft Burna at the blind auditions.
Noeva
At her audition, 31-year-old Noeva from London performed Woman’s Worth by Alicia Keys.
Eddy Pop
28-year-old landscaper Eddy Pop from Australia performed Breakeven by The Script to win his place on Team Will.
Rhianna Keane
22-year-old Rhianna Keane from Birmingham performed Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic to secure her spin from Will.i.am.
Smokiecoco
Smokiecoco, made up of brothers Alex and Rio from Telford, performed their own remix of Natasha Bedingfield’s These Words to win a place on Team Will.
Kira Mac
26-year-old Kira Mac from Stoke-on-Trent won a place on Team Will after performing Nothing Else Matters by Metallica.
Team Anne-Marie
Lucas Miles
19-year-old dairy farmer from Cheshire Lucas Miles performed Clinton Kane’s I Guess I’m in Love to win himself a spot on Team Anne-Marie.
Mark Howard
27-year-old estate agent Mark Howard from Nottingham performed Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man at his first audition.
Harrison James
24-year-old Harrison James from Solihull performed Anne-Marie’s own song 2002 at his audition and got her to quickly turn.
Kai Benjamin
18-year-old Kai Benjamin from Cornwall performed his own take on 7 Rings by Ariana Grande featuring lyrics in Japanese.
Monroe
Trio Monroe – made up of teachers Charlotte, Becky and Jodie from Lancashire – performed What’s Up? by 4 Non Blondes at their blind audition
Hannah Rowe
19-year-old Hannah Rowe from Barnsley performed Don’t Leave Me Lonely by Mark Ronson Ft. Yebba to win a place on Team Anne-Marie.
Triniboi Joocie
32-year-old London teacher Triniboi Joocie performed an original song at his audition to secure a place on Team Anne-Marie.
Mila Lake
16-year-old student Mila Lake from the Isle of Wight performed You Can’t Stop The Girl by Bebe Rexha for her audition.
Team Olly
David Adeogun
20-year-old London student David Adeogun performed In The Silence by JP Cooper for his audition.
The Beatty Brothers
The Beatty Brothers – 32-year-old Wayne and and 27-year-old Barry – from Dublin, Ireland won a spot on Team Olly after singing You Are The Reason.
Shaka
27-year-old fulltime performer Shaka from Leicester performed Basement Jaxx and Lisa Kekaula’s Good Luck to win herself a spot on Team Olly.
Benjamin Moss
27-year-old Benjamin Moss from Lincoln performed Hallelujah I Love Her So by Ray Charles to get Olly spinning right away.
Marc Halls
35-year-old musician Marc Halls from Essex performed Olivia Rodrigo’s drivers license at his blind audition.
Andres Cruz
24-year-old Andres Cruz who Olly turning with his energetic cover of Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello in the auditions.
Tom Hartley-Booth
33-year-old sound engineer Tom Hartley-Booth from Norfolk won a spot on Team Olly with his performance of God Only knows by The Beach Boys.
The Voice UK 2022 continues Saturday nights on ITV.