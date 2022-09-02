The Masked Dancer 2022 first look at tonight's opening episode

The Masked Dancer 2022 kicks off tonight and here's a first look at the opening episode.

The Masked Dancer UK season 2 launches this Saturday evening on ITV.

The show sees celebrities go head to head to put on the best dance performance all while their real identities are kept hidden behind spectacular masks.

The Masked Dancer second season is helmed by Joel Dommett joined by judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse with Peter Crouch standing in for Mo Gilligan.

In the opening episode the first six of twelve brand new celebrities will be stepping onto the dancefloor as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

Pillar and Post

Prawn Cocktail

Odd Socks

Astronaut

Scissors

Candlestick

As ever clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

At the end of the episode, the first celebrity will be unmasked.

Other mystery contestants - appearing in next Saturday's episode - competing in the series are Cactus, Tomato Sauce, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Sea Slug and Pig.

The Masked Dancer begins at 6:30PM on Saturday, 3 September on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.