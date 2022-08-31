Janette Manrara and Rylan have been confirmed to return as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two spin-off.

The former Strictly professional dancer and TV presenter will once again co-host the companion weeknights.

Episodes will start on Monday, 26 September on BBC Two and iPlayer and continue Monday-Fridays throughout the autumn and winter.

The BBC share: "Strictly – It Takes Two dives behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing, featuring all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and latest Strictly news, plus exclusive interviews with the contestants, professional dancers, judges and behind the scenes team, expert analysis and celebrity guest panels."

Rylan said: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year.

"I absolutely love being part of the show. I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the back stage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to start.’

Janette added: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan!

"I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”

Rylan has presented Strictly – It Takes Two since 2019, with Janette joining him in 2021 after hanging up her Strictly dancing shoes. Previous hosts have included Claudia Winkleman and Zoe Ball.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 17 September on BBC One and iPlayer.