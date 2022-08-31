RuPaul's Drag Race UK reveals celebrity guest judges for series 4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is on its way back to BBC Three for a fourth series with a host of guest stars.

A line up of famous faces have been confirmed to sashay their way on to the glamorous set of a brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK later this year.

Judge supremo and global Drag icon, RuPaul, will return to BBC Three soon along with a brand new set of fabulous drag queens all competing for the coveted title of UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

The UK series follows the same format as the original American counterpart with the queens competing in various challenges before readying a themed runway look and facing the judges, with each episode seeing one queen voted off and asked to 'Sashay Away'.

Alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton make up the panel together with a weekly guest judge.

Those appearing include Actress and activist Dame Joanna Lumley, TV presenter Alison Hammond, actress Hannah Waddingham, singer-songwriter Boy George and iconic fashion model and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale.

Joining them will be Spice Girls member Mel B, model, presenter and influencer Leomie Anderson, singer and actor Olly Alexander, singer-songwriter FKA twigs.

There will also be a trio of special celebrity guests throughout the challenges.

One of Drag Race’s toughest and iconic challenges, Snatch Game gets a strictly sparkly twist as Tess Daly and AJ Odudu offer up their best blankety blanks.

Meanwhile legendary singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis stops by the Werk Room to give the queens a song and Strictly 2021 champion dancer and choreographer, Giovanni Pernice, takes no prisoners as he puts the queens through their paces.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three/iPlayer.

A start date for season 4 is to be announced.

You can stream episodes online from past series online from BBC iPlayer.