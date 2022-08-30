ITV is to combine I'm A Celebrity and The Masked Singer into a brand new one-off special.

Mystery celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer will get a jungle makeover to welcome I'm A Celebrity's return to Australia after two years in Wales due to the pandemic.

The Masked Singer's I'm A Celebrity special will see a line up of mystery stars take on a very different sort of bushtucker trial.

They'll compete whilst dressed head to toe in extravagant and utterly bonkers outfits, masquerading in costumes such as a Witchetty grub or a kangaroo as they sing.

Hoping that they can win all of the stars will be Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan who will be joined by special guest star panellists who could prove as invaluable as a trip to Kiosk Kev’s.

Former jungle campmate and regular host, Joel Dommett will be back to preside over this TV extravaganza.

The Masked Singer - I’m A Celebrity Special will air later this year on ITV with a broadcast date to be announced.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "What a perfect way to celebrate the return of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! than with a unique mash up of two hugely successful series.

"Viewers will get to enjoy all things Jungle with a wonderfully bonkers Masked Singer twist. With flamboyant costumes that pay homage to the iconic series as it returns to Australia, families will be able to play alongside our panel in TV's favourite guessing game."

Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton, founders of producers Bandicoot Scotland, added: “We are huge fans of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and are thrilled to be able to celebrate this ground breaking and hugely successful series with a special edition of The Masked Singer.

"The celebrities may think the jungle is an endurance test but singing on national TV dressed head to toe in a giant costume is no mean feat. They may not be playing to win food for their campmates but they will have to hone their singing skills as they attempt to fool the panel and keep them in the dark. With costumes that reflect all things Jungle, this is definitely a show viewers won’t want to miss."

I'm A Celebrity will air later this year with a brand new series of The Masked Singer also in the works.