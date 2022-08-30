The Masked Dancer returns this weekend for a brand new second series featuring 13 new mystery celebs.

In a spin-off from The Masked Singer, the show will see the secret celebrity cast performing impressive dance routines while the panel and viewers attempt to guess their identities.

Alongside returning panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse, Peter Crouch joins the show as he steps in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season due to scheduling commitments.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Starting Saturday, 3 September at 6:30PM, Joel Dommett is back to host the series.

Revealing some first clues about this year's characters, Jonathan spills: "There are some really lovely costumes that catch the eye. Sea Slug, I know when you say Sea Slug you don't think it's going to be very pretty, but Sea Slug is very glamorous, very sexy and very sophisticated. I think viewers will love Sea Slug.

"Scissors is amazing. They have an amazing physique and an amazing physicality about them and the costume is really slinky and fun."

Jonathan continues: "One of my favourites this year is Pig. Pig is such a sweet, lovely costume. There is such a lovely energy about the way Pig dances. Tomato Sauce is cute and flirty and has got a little twirly skirt on and throws a few signature moves."

And he shares there's a surprise reveal when it came to one celebrity unmasking.

"There's someone about to be unmasked who I think I've got correct and I think someone on the panel should definitely have guessed them but they haven't," he explains. "Like on The Masked Singer earlier this year, Rita Ora failed to guess Jamie Winstone who is a really close friend. So I like it when that kind of thing happens, it will be a fun moment for the audience."

Davina adds: "We've had some quite amazing people on this series, with the reveals making our jaws drop."

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prawn Cocktail, Candlestick, Odd Socks, Pillar and Post, Scissors and Astronaut. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Oti agrees: "Viewers will be shocked by the reveals. There was literally one where I didn't speak because I was so gobsmacked. I just couldn't fathom how they were literally on the show dancing!"

Meanwhile new panellist Peter Crouch admits he was stumped when the show's first duo took to the stage.

"We’re not sure if it's a television couple, a radio couple, Ant and Dec," he says, "Is it an actual couple, like a real life couple, is it a father and son or father and daughter? When you see a couple on stage, so many things go through your head."

According to host Joel, the new series brings more clues but it's not going to be any easier for those in the studio and at home.

He shares: "There's so many more games that we play now to help with the guessing, with extra clues up for grabs, which I think is quite fun.

"It's difficult and the spectacle of it is so odd that I think sometimes the panel forget about the guessing because you're just watching the madness in front of you. It’s so fun and there’s some incredible dancing happening as well."

"That’s the appeal of Dancer in that it is much harder. Which makes it in turn funnier. You know, it could be Mary Berry!" continues Davina. "I like that it's tougher. With The Masked Dancer there are some amazing costumes where you really can see the physicality of a person. I enjoy that side of it.

"I've spent several weeks trying to work out whether some of the characters are male or female."

And Peter confesses: "During their performance Onomatopoeia was next to me when they started their routine and I was trying to see through the costume, which you can’t. We’re trying to get clues all the time."

The new series of The Masked Dancer starts on Saturday, 3 September at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.