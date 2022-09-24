Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard: Week 1 scores and results

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here’s all the marks and scores from the leaderboard of Week 1 of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the very first time this year after two weeks of intense training.

The Strictly panel – made up of head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – all offered their feedback.

The judges marked all of the performances out of 40 as always and at the end of the weekend we saw lows of 15 and highs of 34.

After all the celebrity and pro couples had performed, wildlife expert Hamza Yassin and actor Will Mellor shared top spot of the leaderboard. At the bottom was footballing legend Tony Adams after his Tango.

As usual, there is no public vote or elimination this first weekend but the judges’ marks will carry forward to Week 2 and help determine which acts are in the bottom two. The scores will be combined with the first viewer vote this year.

Then it’ll be up to the panel to decide which celeb stays and who goes home.

For now, recap the first week scoreboard below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and marks – Week 1

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Hamza Yassin Foxtrot 8 9 9 8 34 Will Mellor Jive 8 9 8 9 34 Molly Rainford Samba 7 8 8 8 31 Fleur East Cha Cha Cha 7 7 7 8 29 Ellie T aylor Quickstep 6 7 7 8 28 Helen Skelton Smooth 6 7 6 7 26 Ellie S immonds Cha Cha Cha 6 7 7 6 26 Jayde Adams Samba 4 7 7 6 23 Kym Marsh Jive 4 6 6 7 23 Richie Anderson Cha Cha Cha 5 5 6 7 23 Tyler West Smooth 4 5 7 6 22 James Bye Jive 6 5 5 6 22 Kaye Adams Tango 6 5 5 5 21 Matt Goss Quickstep 5 5 5 5 20 Tony Adams Tango 3 4 4 4 15

