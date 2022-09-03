The Voice UK 2022 continued this weekend for its first set of blind auditions of the new season - here are all the performances.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie all return to the spinning chairs for the latest season this year.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice is open to talented soloists and groups who will compete for a record deal.

In order to be in with a chance of being crowned champion of The Voice UK the first step is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The singers sing their chosen song with a live band - but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a full recap of this evening's latest round of the blind auditions...

Anthonia Edwards

First up in the opening episode was 25-year-old student nurse Anthonia Edwards from Blackheath, London. Belting out Unconditionally by Katy Perry, Anthonia got spins from all four of the coaches leaving her with free rein over which team to pick. Anthonia ultimately chose to become the first member of Team Tom.

Charlotte Riby

Next up was 35-year-old musical theatre performer Charlotte Riby from Bedfordshire who performed Jocelyn Brown classic Somebody Else's Guy. Despite the audition getting the judges and audience on their feet, Sadly Charlotte didn't get a spin from the coaches.

Lucas Miles

19-year-old dairy farmer from Cheshire Lucas Miles performed Clinton Kane's I Guess I'm in Love to win himself a spot on Team Anne-Marie.

David Adeogun

20-year-old London student David Adeogun performed In The Silence by JP Cooper for his audition to get both Olly and Tom to turn. However, with Olly using his one and only Block to stop Tom, David went straight to Team Olly.

Emilie Parry-Williams & Thomas Mottershead

The first duo of the series were up next as couple Thomas, 25 and Emilie, 30 from South Wales took to the stage to sing Les Misérables classic Bring Him Home. The pair's pitch perfect performance got spins from all four coaches - but Tom blocked Olly. Choosing between the remaining three coaches, Thomas and Emilie decided to join Team Tom.

Sandy Grigelis

27-year-old musician Sandy Grigelis from Hertfordshire rocked out on stage as he performed Olivia Rodrigo's megahit good 4 u but unfortunately didn't manage to get any of the coaches to turn around.

Cleo Clayton

The penultimate act on stage this weekend was 23-year-old healthcare assistant Cleo Clayton from Hertfordshire who performed Jorja Smith's On My Mind. Winning a last-minute spin from Will.i.am, Cleo became the first member of the Black Eyed Peas star's team.

Mark Howard

Closing the opening episode was 27-year-old estate agent Mark Howard from Nottingham. Singing Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man, Mark got all four coaches to turn around. After each had offered their best pitch, Mark decided to join team Anne-Marie.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.