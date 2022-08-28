Matt Goss says he isn't worried about the so-called 'Strictly curse' as he joins this year's series.

The Bros star is one of fifteen celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up.

And in a new interview ahead of hitting the ballroom, Matt said he had no fears about the 'Strictly curse' which is said to cause relationships to break down.

Matt Goss on This Morning

But a confident Matt said: "The Strictly curse doesn’t concern me at all.

"I’m there to learn and that’s it. I respect the dancers and their ability. I want to do my best."

Speaking about his girlfriend, he told The Sun newspaper: "Chantal is very supportive. She wants me to smash it. She is going to come and watch. She says, ‘go and have the best time. I want you to have an amazing experience’."

And a confident Matt added: "I’d like to get as far as I can. I’m not doing Strictly to lose it, I’m doing Strictly to get to the end.

"But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for all the other contestants."

Speaking earlier this year when he was first revealed to be a contestant on the show, Matt said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Appearing on ITV's This Morning, Matt told hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle: "I’m excited, I’m nervous. You have the conversation and then you go about your day and you think, ‘I’ve got to dance.’ I’m eating everything that’s favourable to Spandex. I’ve got to make sure it’s alright, I’m excited.”

He added: “I’ve been almost reclusive. I come in [to the country], I work and go back to America. I just thought, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone' ... I’m quite shy off stage. I just have to face all those demons and just learn.”

More names confirmed for this year's Strictly include singer & presenter Fleur East, actor Will Mellor, presenter & actress Kym Marsh and Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday, 17 September on BBC One.