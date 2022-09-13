Here are the contestants on the Great British Bake Off 2022 as the new series launches.

The Great British Bake Off currently airs at 8PM on Tuesday nights on Channel 4 with 12 bakers battling it out in 30 challenges over 10 weeks.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will set the tasks and will decide the star baker – plus which unlucky contestant is sent home – each week.

Also joining the tent again are hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, who will be with the bakers every step of the way, ready with a pertinent pep talk, a helpful hand or just a sympathetic shoulder to cry on…

Meet this year’s bakers below!

Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants

Abdul

Age: 29

Occupation: Electronics Engineer

From: London

Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is the middle of three children. His interest in baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks. He applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of creating bakes. Matcha is among his favourite flavours.

Carole

Age: 59

Occupation: Supermarket Cashier

From: Dorset

Born and bred in the West Country, Carole lives on a Dorset hillside with her husband, Michael. Carole brings the artistry that she uses in her garden to her baking, creating colourful and eclectic bakes that are inspired by her passion for horticulture. Her favourite flavours are fruity and punchy.

Dawn

Age: 60

Occupation: IT Manager

From: Bedfordshire

The eldest of three children, Dawn lives with her partner Trevor (the self-styled person who tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four. Dawn loves the challenge of an illusion cake (the more impossible-sounding, the better), favouring whacky and intricate designs that allow her to express her creative talent. Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty.

James

Age: 25

Occupation: Nuclear Scientist

From: Cumbria

Proud kilt-wearer James grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. He enjoys the technical side of baking, but is in his element when he makes his bakes his own, with his signature ‘child-friendly horror’ style and adorable decoration. His favourite flavours are anything autumnal, such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.

Janusz

Age: 34

Occupation: Personal Assistant to Head Teacher

From: East Sussex

Janusz grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. He is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel. He was inspired to bake by his mother, who always baked on a Saturday. He describes his baking style as ‘cartoon-like, colourful and camp’, and loves working Polish ingredients into British staples. His favourite flavours are ginger and chocolate.

Kevin

Age: 33

Occupation: Music Teacher

From: Lanarkshire

Surrounded by family and much-loved animals, Kevin is devoted to his nearest and dearest and spends as much time as possible with his wife, Rachel, and his siblings and their partners, laughing, eating and playing board games. His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining his technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself. He loves interesting combinations of fruits, herbs, nuts and spices.

Maisam

Age: 18

Occupation: Student & Sales Assistant

From: Greater Manchester

Originally from Libya, Maisam has lived in the UK since she was nine. She speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish) aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20. She has been baking since she was about 13 years old, and she loves the science required to get a bake right – often trying something multiple times until it is perfect. Her favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage.

Maxy

Age: 29

Occupation: Architectural Assistant

From: London

Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her two daughters, Tyra and Talia. She began baking five years ago, with the arrival of her first daughter, and uses her strong artistic skills to create beautifully decorated celebration cakes. Her favourite flavours link to her Scandinavian upbringing.

Rebs

Age: 23

Occupation: Masters Student

From: County Antrim

Rebs spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle. Her earliest baking memory is of being a child, aged only three years old, helping her mum in the kitchen, and of eating her granny’s renowned lemon meringue pies!

Sandro

Age: 30

Occupation: Nanny

From: London

Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy. He likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage.

Syabira

Age: 32

Occupation: Cardiovascular Research Associate

From: London

Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley. Syabira started baking relatively recently – in 2017 – with a red velvet cake, which reminded her of the treats she shared with her friends back home. She is all for giving Malaysian flavour twists to British classics.

Will

Age: 45

Occupation: Former Charity Director

From: London

One of three children, Will grew up just outside Bristol, before leaving for university in Liverpool. Now he lives in London with his wife, three children and a cat called Tiggy. His passion for baking began when he was two, when his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts. His favourite flavours are salted caramel and paprika (but not at the same time).

Picture Credits: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4