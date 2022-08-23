Tonight's Made In Chelsea spoilers as Mallorca special continues on E4

Made In Chelsea is back on E4 all this week with a special summer series - here's all the latest.

The Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and, along with some new faces, soaking up the sun in two glamourous Mallorca villas.

Those on the cast for the summer series will be MiC regulars Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince.

New Made In Chelsea cast members (L-R) Isabella (Issy) Francis-Baum, India Hovenden, Willow Day and Malek Amro

Joining them will be 25-year-old India Hovenden and 20-year-old Isabella (Issy) Francis-Baum, both from London, together with Mallorca-based 20-year-old Willow Day and 31-year-old Malek Amro.

The new series will begin on E4 on Monday, 22 August at 9PM and continue nightly across the week to Friday, 26 August.

Tonight's Made In Chelsea spoilers

In the latest episode (23 August), as Emily and new boy Malek start to grow closer, Gareth begins to fear that Miles may miss his chance to tell Emily how he really feels about her.

With time running out, Gareth and Ollie decide to tell her about Miles' secret feelings and implore her to take a chance with him... But how will Emily react to the news?

Meanwhile, James and Maeva have a secret they're having to work increasingly hard to hide. After a quick trip back to London and a very important appointment, are they finally ready to share their news?

Back in Mallorca, there's tension brewing between two best friends as India is seen sitting on Digby's lap... but then ends up spending the night in Julius' bed. A furious Digby confronts Julius for stringing India along, while Julius is suspicious of Digby's intentions.

Elsewhere, eager to mend bridges, Reza makes a surprise visit to see Miles. He admits that his relationship with Ruby is at the point of 'make or break' and he can no longer trust her.

When Ruby learns of this meet-up from Miles, she is left reeling. If Reza can't trust her, what is she supposed to do moving forward?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca airs at 9PM tonight and continues all this week on E4. You can catch up online on All 4.