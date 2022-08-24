The Voice UK: SR6 on ITV and ITV Hub Pictured: Olly Murs, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and will.i.am.

The Voice UK is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

The hit singing competition will return to ITV this autumn, once more on the hunt for the UK's most talented vocalists.

Returning to the spinning red chairs for their second year together are Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.

The Voice UK host Emma Willis

With Emma Willis back at the helm hosting, here's all you need to know about the new series

When does The Voice UK start?

While the show typically airs in the Spring this year has seen a schedule shake up.

The Voice UK 2022 will begin on Saturday, 3 September at 8PM.

The new series will see a slight twist on the usual format.

As always, things will start with the blind auditions as budding performers sing to the backs of the four coaches.

If a coach likes what they hear they can press their buzzer to spin around and select that act for their team. If more than one coach turns, it's up to the act to decide which team to join.

In the 2022 season, following the blind auditions will be a new round called the callbacks. It will see the members in the each of the four teams battle it out to earn their place in the Semi-Final.

Ultimately the final will see one act crowned the winner, securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Reigning champ Anne-Marie said: “It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair."

Olly Murs added: “I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family! Anne-Marie needs to watch out because this series I’m taking back the title!”

Sir Tom Jones commented: “Whenever I’m back in The Voice UK studio, my expectations are exceeded. I love the anticipation of hearing unknown singers and I can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around!”

will.i.am enthused: "Discovering fresh and unique voices is what this show is all about, so I am looking forward to meeting Britain's next wave of talent."

Following the main series, The Voice UK Kids will air later this year with new coach Ronan Keating.