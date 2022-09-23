Celebs Go Dating cast revealed for brand new series on E4

Celebs Go Dating is back for a brand new series on E4 – who’s on the cast for 2022?

The latest season will start soon on E4 with new and returning celebs heading to the agency for series 11.

With plenty of new challenges, memorable dating excursions and more chances than ever to find the perfect connection, the new Celebs Go Dating is shaping up to be its most dramatic series yet.

Tom Read Wilson, Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

Who’s on Celebs Go Dating 2022?

Those taking part in the latest series are:

Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw

Love Island’s Laura Anderson

TOWIE’s Pete Wicks

Singer Sinitta

Actor Gary Lucy

The Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie Fjellhoy

The Apprentice’s Navid Sole

Celebrity dating show Celebs Go Dating has proved a hit ever since its first debuted back in 2016.

The reality show follows famous faces as they head out on dates with members of the public in the hunt for their perfect match.

Mentoring them along their journey will be the experts of the Celebs Go Dating agency: Dating expert Anna Williamson, love Doctor Paul C Brunson and junior client coordinator Tom Read Wilson.

After weeks of dates, the celebs will be asked to choose their final date to take away on a romantic couple’s getaway.

You can catch up on past series of Celebs Go Dating on All 4 here.

Celebs who have appeared in previous series include Joey Essex, Stephanie Pratt, Charlotte Crosby, James Argent, Calum Best, Melody Thornton, Georgia Toffolo, Olivia Attwood, Megan McKenna, Kerry Katona, Sam Thompson and Alison Hammond.