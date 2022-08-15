Strictly Come Dancing 2022 cast get dog themed codenames

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants were given dog themed codenames to keep their identities hidden.

Every year the celebrities that sign up for the dance show are told not to use their real names when preparing for the series, such as in meetings, rehearsals and going for outfit fittings.

Instead, they are assigned a secret codename to use to keep their identity a secret until the line up is announced.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing cast

Former Strictly contestants Scott Mills explained in the past: “They’re so worried about it leaking out… Obviously the papers try and guess all the time.

“They try and keep it under wraps so much, that they give everyone code names every year. I felt like I was in James Bond – it was so cool.”

For 2022, the celebs were given names of breeds of dogs.

The Daily Star reports that each star signing was given a name based on their personal characteristics.

EastEnders actor James Bye went by Great Dane due to his height while Scottish TV and radio broadcaster Kaye Adams was Scottish Terrier.

Bros star Matt Goss was American Bulldog because he lives in LA and singer Fleur East was known as Husky due to her voice.

In 2021 the contestants were given the names of cartoon characters and in 2020 it was fruits. In 2019 it was superheroes and in 2018 saw Cheese-based alter egos. In 2017, the codenames were based on Greek and Roman Gods and for 2016, celebs had Shakespeare themed monikers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will begin in September on BBC One.