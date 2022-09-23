Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Celebrity and pro couples revealed!

Here are the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 pairings as it’s revealed who are the celebrity and pro couples.

This year we’ve fifteen celebrity contestants and a record twenty pro dancers.

Pros on this year’s Strictly include Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Giovanni Pernice, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Nikita Kuzmin and Katya Jones.

Completing this season’s returning professionals cast are Amy Dowden, Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Cameron Lombard, Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova.

Joining them are new dancers Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu.

Neil, Luba, Cameron, Lauren and Michelle will not get a celeb partner. The rest of the pros have been partnered with a celebrity and the couples were revealed in this week’s launch show.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity and professional couples below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 pairings

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Kym Marsh admitted she knew all the Strictly professionals well due to them frequently appearing on Morning Live, which she presents. Kym was then paired with her professional dance partner, Graziano Di Prima, on the Morning Live set. Both were ecstatic with Kym admitting: “my stomach was churning, but I was delighted!”

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Fleur East and Vito Coppola. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

After it was revealed that Fleur had been paired with new professional dancer Vito Coppola, Claudia asked Vito what sort of teacher he is, to which he responded: “behind this smile I’m very tough but I’m sure that she’s going to be alright because she’s a hard worker too!”

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

After being partnered with professional dancer, Nancy Xu, Will Mellor told Claudia how he thought they were perfectly paired: “We match well… I’m like an excitable puppy and so’s she!”

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Matt Goss was introduced to his professional dancer partner, Nadiya Bychkova at the 02 arena, who said, “I can’t wait to start teaching him and I can’t wait to start dancing with him.” Matt added, “I’m ready to put my heart and soul into this!”

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

When asked what was important for her in a dance partner, Helen said: “They need to be fun, patient, they probably need to be good with dogs and kids and understand a Northern accent!” She was therefore delighted to discover she was paired with professional dancer Gorka Márquez.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Asked about her wish list for a partner Ellie Taylor said: “it was Johannes, Johannes or Johannes”. She was therefore thrilled when her professional dance partner was indeed revealed to be Johannes Radebe. Johannes reacted: “I’m really chuffed to be partnered with Ellie, meeting her has been joyous and to see her excited about the season ahead makes me excited!”

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Kaye Adams was paired with professional dancer, Kai Widdrington, with a delighted Kaye saying: “Can I just say to Mrs Widdrington, you have done an amazing job with this guy, he’s such a lovely man, he really is, I’m so happy to be with Kai!”

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Jayde Adams was paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer. Jayde was delighted, reacting: “Karen IS Strictly”, as was Karen, who said: “I’m absolutely excited, I have so many ideas, too many ideas, this is going to be a golden moment for me.”

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, Ellie Simmonds said when asked by Tess about what it meant to her to be representing people with dwarfism on Strictly: “It means everything, to represent not just dwarfism but disability in general, for me to go out of my comfort zone and do something that I’ve never done before. Dancing is for all, yes, I’m going to have to adapt, I’m going to have to see what it’s like, but to be out there every Saturday night dancing… I’m so so proud.”

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Richie Anderson admitted he had specific requirements for his partner, saying, “As the great 80s philosopher Sinitta said, ‘he’s got to be big and strong and enough to… whirl me around the dance floor!” Richie was paired with his professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, in the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show studio, exclaiming: “Could you get anyone better than Mr Giovanni? I feel like I’m the envy of the British public right now!” Giovanni was also pleased saying, “He’s got A LOT of energy, I’m very very happy!”

James Bye and Amy Dowden

James Bye and Amy Dowden. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

After admitting his nerves, James Bye said of being paired with professional partner Amy Dowden: “I’m so relieved and I couldn’t be happier, I feel like the winner already!”

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

After being partnered with professional dancer Carlos Gu, a delighted Molly said: “I can’t wait to get dancing and get learning some stuff, I feel like it’s going to be electric!”. She did however reveal to Claudia that she’s not sure where her Dad’s loyalty lies when it comes to the voting: “Obviously he’s going to have to vote for me but if it was his choice, he’s a football fan, Tony Adams might get his vote.”

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

After Hamza Yassin was paired with professional dancer partner Jowita Przystal she expressed her excitement, saying: “he is just fearless, I can see that, which is very helpful for me! He’s strong and he’s also patient, that’s really important. So, I just cannot wait to go and start rehearsals!”

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

KISS FM DJ, Tyler West was asked about whether his Mum, a huge Strictly fan, was pleased with who he’d be partnered with, he answered: “Oh absolutely! I don’t actually think she’s come here tonight to see me; she’s come to see her!” His partner Dianne Buswell quickly suggested the team moniker, ‘Team TyeDie’.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Tony Adams and Katya Jones. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

When asked what he was looking for in a partner, Tony Adams revealed: “I want someone that’s talented, that’s a winner!” His wishes came true as he went to the pitch at Highbury Stadium, where he was paired with Katya Jones. Katya told him: “We’re going to tackle some dancing, we’re a team now, we’ll work together.”

Strictly Come Dancing aired its red carpet launch tonight on BBC One ahead of the first live show on Saturday.

As well as the pairings, the Strictly launch show saw John Legend singing the ballroom, and reigning champions Rose and Giovanni returning to dance again.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, 24 September for the opening live show.

There will be no elimination as usual but the marks from the judges will carry over to the next week where the first celeb will be sent home.