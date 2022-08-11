Fleur East says she’s feeling under pressure already after signing up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The singer, TV and radio presenter was confirmed today as one of the celebs on the show’s new line up.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Fleur revealed she’s doing Strictly Come Dancing in memory of her late dad, Malcolm East, who passed away in 2020.

She told host Ranvir Singh she hopes she will be able to dance to some of her own songs, sharing: “I hope I get to dance to some of my songs… for me it’s quite emotional. My dad who passed away in 2020, Strictly was his favourite show.”

Getting emotional, Fleur added: “I’m going to be doing it for him. I’m just gutted he can’t see me do it, but I’m going to keep him in mind during the show… I’m excited, my family, just for that reason, will be buzzing.

“I wasn’t expecting to get this emotional about it.”

Fleur, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2014, went to say she was looking forward to doing the Cha-Cha-Cha: “I know it’s speedy and Latin vibes, so I’m looking forward to that!”

However Fleur admitted she was already feeling the pressure of being expected to do well due to her past performing experience.

She said: “There’s too much pressure, I’m so nervous, Ranvir. I can dance in the club and when I’m singing on stage, but I have never done any technical dancing, so I don’t know anything ballroom, how to point a toe or anything like that.”

Fleur added: “This is a completely different level. You need to give me some advice, Ranvir!”

Other confirmed celebs for this year’s Strictly currently include football icon Tony Adams, comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, Loose Women’s Kaye Adams and singer Molly Rainford.

Also on the cast are television & radio personality Richie Anderson, TV personality Kym Marsh, TV star Will Mellor and Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds OBE.

Strictly Come Dancing starts next month on BBC One.