How to apply for Big Brother as show returns with new series on ITV2

Big Brother is back and applications for the new series are now open – here’s how to apply!

Big Brother will be moving to a brand new home in 2023 as the show returns with a new series on ITV2.

As ever a cast of housemates will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

Apply for Big Brother 2023 on ITV2

Applications for the new series for Big Brother are open now.

You need to be at least 18-years-old and be available for eight weeks next Spring.

To apply, fill out the application form online at bigbrother.com here

The closing date for BBUK applications is Friday, 27 January 2023 at midnight.

Big Brother is understood to launch in March 2033 on ITV2 and its new streaming service ITVX.

A previously released teaser reads: “The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

“Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.”

Further details on the reboot, including a host, are to be announced.

Those rumoured to be in talks to front the series include AJ Odudu, Maura Higgins and Mo Gilligan.