Big Brother 2023 start date, applications and host - all we know so far

Big Brother is coming back to UK TV – here’s all you need to know about the show’s return in 2023.

The hit reality series will come back after five years with a rebooted run on ITV2.

A cast of housemates from all walks of life will be locked up in a brand new Big Brother house with cameras capturing their every move.

Tasks, nominations and live evictions will be back, as well as a cash prize for the winner.

When will Big Brother start?

The new series of Big Brother was originally scheduled to launch in March 2023 however it has reportedly been pushed back to sometime in autumn 2023.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “ITV wants to make sure Big Brother gets the fanfare it deserves and the space it needs in the scheduling to flourish.”

The new series will air nightly for six weeks on ITV2 and new streaming service ITVX.

How to apply

Applications for the new series for Big Brother are open now. You need to be at least 18-years-old and be available for eight weeks next Spring.

ITV ask: “We’re looking for the nation’s most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a great housemate? If you want an amazing experience and a chance of winning an incredible amount of money, we’d love to hear from you.”

To apply, fill out the application form online at bigbrother.com here

The closing date for BBUK applications is Friday, 27 January 2023 at midnight.

Who will be hosting?

A host for the new Big Brother series is yet to be confirmed but there have been a lot of rumours.

The Daily Star on Sunday report that AJ Odudu has been in “advanced talks” with producers about fronting the new series.

AJ previously co-hosted spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit on the Side in 2013 but didn’t return for any further series.

AJ Odudu currently hosts Married At First Sight’s spin-off on E4.

“The meetings have gone really well and it’s looking promising,” a source said. “ITV are considering a few different stars, but at the moment AJ is considered the frontrunner.”

Other rumours include Love Island’s Maura Higgins, former Big Brother housemate Alison Hammond and The Masked Singer’s Mo Gilligan.

Emma Willis, who last hosted the show when it was on Channel 5, has ruled herself out of returning.

“I think with every new era of, I think there should be a new host,” she told the Radio Times.