Big Brother is BACK! New series confirmed for ITV2 in 2023

Big Brother is officially BACK with ITV confirming a reboot of the hit reality series.

Big Brother was last broadcast in 2018 on Channel 5 after first airing in 2000 on Channel 4.

After months of rumours, ITV tonight officially announced that it is to launch a brand new series of the show on ITV2 in 2023.

The new Big Brother series – which will feature members of the public as contestants, rather than celebs – will also stream online via ITV’s new streaming service ITVX.

ITV share: “A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

“The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

“Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.”

It’s understood the new show will be filmed in a brand new location after the original Big Brother house in Elstree was demolished in 2019 following the end of the last series on Channel 5.

Meanwhile it’s reported that Big Brother on ITV will see a brand new host with past presenters such as Davina McCall and Rylan unlikely to return.

Emma Willis, who last fronted the show on Channel 5, has also ruled herself out saying: “I think new era, new host.”

According to The Sun newspaper, Mo Gilligan is one of the favourites to takeover.

Mo Gilligan. Picture: ITV

“He has the one thing that any Big Brother needs — pure on-screen energy,” a source told the tabloid.

They added: “They also want a cool figure who is going to hook in the younger viewers the reboot is likely to appeal to.”

For now, watch this space!

Big Brother will air on ITV2 and ITVX2 in 2023.