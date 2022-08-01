Love Island: SR8: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide. ©ITV

Here’s your first look at the final episode of Love Island tonight as the couples attend the end-of-series ball.

Ahead of one being crowned the winners, the four remaining couples prepare for a special romantic evening.

The Islanders begin the day preparing for the night’s spectacular Summer Ball with a quick professional Salsa lesson.

They learn they will be taught a “small class of hot Latin dance”.

Andrew reacts: “Good that Tasha’s next to me because I cannot move to save my life.”

Indiyah laughs: “How am I going to be able to do this?”

Ekin-Su enthuses of her and Davide: “Be the best, why not?”

And Luca says of him and Gemma: “We just had a good laugh!”

Later, with the Villa garden beautifully transformed for tonight’s Love Island 2022 Summer Ball, the Islanders arrive in their finery.

One by one, each couple stands up to read their declarations to each other.

Romance, tears of joy and emotion abound as Andrew and Tasha, Dami and Indiyah, Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma express their true feelings.

It’s then onto the results as host Laura Whitmore joins the finalists to reveal the public results.

Viewers have been voting and one couple will be crowned winners.

They’ll have a £50,000 prize fund to take home – but will they split or share?