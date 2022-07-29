Love Island couples to vote each other out days before the final

Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha vote. ©ITV

The remaining Love Island 2022 couples will have to vote each other out just days before the final.

Tonight sees the Islanders shocked by a text arriving in the villa.

The Islanders learn that they must, in their couples, vote for who they think are the two least compatible couples. They must submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples.

As they deliberate, Ekin-Su tells Davide: “Let’s be real, this is not friend island OK.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin-Su vote. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma and Luca vote. ©ITV

Paige admits: “It’s not nice at all.”

As they send their choices Indiyah asks: “Are we sure?”

How will the couples decide? Will they agree with each other? And which couples will be left at risk?

The vote-off follows the final five couples enjoying epic final dates.

Last night saw Paige and Adam set sail for their final date while Ekin-Su and Davide were whisked off on a nighttime epic date where they were surprised by none other than Alfie Boe.

Meanwhile Dami and Indiyah made things official as they enjoyed a fiesta at a local village.

Tonight sees the epic dates continue as Tasha and Andrew are invited to the beach, where they are welcomed by a jaw-dropping Kardashian-inspired giant 3D heart made entirely of red roses.

Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Islanders toast. ©ITV

Gemma and Luca are later invited to enjoy their final, epic date.

Arriving in a private courtyard-style set up the pair are serenaded by a mesmerising six-piece ensemble.

Returning to the Villa, Gemma notes to the girls: “We’ve all been on our final dates of Love Island!”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.