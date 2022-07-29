Andrew and Tasha are the latest couple to head out on an epic final date on Love Island 2022 tonight.

After the first three dates last night, tonight Andrew and Tasha are the next to leave the villa.

The pair are invited to the beach, where they are welcomed by a jaw-dropping Kardashian-inspired giant 3D heart made entirely of red roses.

Andrew reacts: “That’s actually insane!”

Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha on a date. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha on a date between roses. ©ITV

Tasha adds: “Stop it, no way!”

Andrew laughs: “Well, you wanted a lot of roses..!”

The pair sit down and enjoy the view as Andrew says: “I literally adore you.”

Tasha tells him: “I never thought I’d ask a guy to be my boyfriend. I felt it had to be me to do it, to prove to you, to show you, I’m willing to do this, I’m ready to be 100% for you and all for you. That shows to me how it should be.”

Andrew adds of one of his favourite moments together: “When you told me about your superpower. You’re incredibly brave and that’s a quality that I love about you. I want to be there for you no matter what, support you. I got you. I got you babe.”

Tasha says: “All I ever wanted was a guy to just love me for me, the fact that you are like that, just makes me feel so lucky to have you.”

Andrew replies: “I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot, you know that.”

Elsewhere tonight, Gemma and Luca are the final couple invited to enjoy their final, epic date.

Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha on a date between roses. ©ITV

Arriving in a private courtyard-style set up the pair are serenaded by a mesmerising six-piece ensemble.

Meanwhile tonight the Islanders receive a surprise a text following the dates.

The Islanders learn that they must, in their couples, vote for who they think are the two least compatible couples. They must submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples.

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.