The Love Island 2022 FINAL is tonight – when is it on, who are the final couples and who will win?

Here’s your guide to this evening’s live show!

Love Island: SR8: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah and Dami. ©ITV

Love Island 2022 final start time

The Love Island 2022 final airs LIVE tonight, Monday, 1 August on ITV2.

The show begins at 9PM and will run through until 10:35PM as the winners are announced and play for the £50,000 cash prize.

You’ll be able to watch on TV and online via the ITV Hub, where you can also catch up after the show has aired.

Love Island 2022 finalists

After eight weeks four couples remain in the villa:

Luca and Gemma

Gemma was originally coupled up with Liam on Day 1 before being stolen by Davide after his bombshell entrance. Gemma and Luca then coupled up for a week before this time Luca was stolen by Danica. Since the third week the pair have stuck together, even through Casa Amor.

Davide and Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su and Davide first couled up on Day 5 but the arrival of bombshell Jay saw them go their separate ways. Ekin-Su went on to couple up with new boy Charlie while Davide partnered with Antigoni. Week four saw Ekin-Su and Davide recouple and the pair have been together ever since – even through Casa Amor.

Dami and Indiyah

Dami and Indiyah both entered the villa on the first day. Dami was originally coupled up with Amber while Indiyah partnered up with Ikenna for the first two weeks before the fourth recoupling brought the pair together for the first time. The pair both recoupled up during Casa Amor but it was just days until they reunited. On their final date, the pair made things official.

Andrew and Tasha

Andrew and Tasha were originally coupled up on Day 1 by the public and looked to be going strong until Casa Amor. Both recoupled but it was only a week before all was forgiven and the couple reunited.

Love Island: SR8: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide. ©ITV

Love Island 2022 odds – who will win?

Ahead of the final there’s a clear favourite to triumph according to BetVictor.

Spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “After eight weeks, the Love Island final is tonight, and whilst we have seen many twists in the market and changes to who’s backed to win Davide and Ekin-Su dominate as favourites, coming in at 1/6.

“They have stolen the nations hearts as we have been on a journey with them watching their rollercoaster relationship flourish.”

It’s an 8/1 shot that either Andrew & Tasha or Luca & Gemma take the title while Dami & Indiyah are the outsiders at 16/1.