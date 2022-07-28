Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide could get their own spin-off show

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide couple up.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide are reportedly set for their own spin-off show.

The pair are the hot favourites to win the series this Monday night.

And ahead of the final it’s claimed that the couple could return to our screens in the not too distant future.

A source told The Sun: “Telly chiefs are eyeing them up for their own series after singling them out as stand-out stars of this series of Love Island. Ekin-Su and Davide have blown fans away during their time on the show.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin with the baby. ©ITV

The insider added: “They are hot, explosive and funny, so naturally the conversation has turned to ideas around getting them their own reality documentary about what they did next.

“They have a global appeal and could be huge.”

For now, Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

This evening sees Ekin-Su and Davide head off on a final date as they are serenaded by a special guest.

Whisked off on a nighttime getaway, Ekin-Su and Davide arrive at a breathtaking colosseum-style setting.

There the pair find themselves surprised by guest singer Alfie Boe.

Ekin-Su tells Davide: “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasts to them saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide listening to Alfie Boe.

Ekin-Su adds: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

Elsewhere this evening, Dami and Indiyah head to a fiesta on a final date while Paige and Adam set sail for their final date.

