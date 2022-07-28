Love Island spoiler: Adam and Paige set sail for epic final date

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Paige on a date. ©ITV

Adam and Paige set sail for their final date on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Fresh from last night’s baby challenge, this evening’s episode of Love Island sees the remaining five couples begin a series of epic final dates.

First up are Adam and Paige who find themselves heading to the sea.

Aboard a stunning boat, the pair discuss their feelings for each other and how they see things going once they leave the Villa.

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Paige on a date. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Paige on a date. ©ITV

Adam says: “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work out at all. It lasted 24-hours, if that.”

Paige replies: “We’re both done playing it cool?”

Adam continues: “I’m excited for you to meet the fam. I actually know they’ll love you so much. Family is a big part of me. I know what they’d feel about you anyway.”

Paige tells him: “I feel the same about my parents. They’ll be rooting for you for sure.”

Will it be plain sailing for the pair from here?

Meanwhile Ekin-Su and Davide head to a breathtaking colosseum-style setting where they are surprised by a special guest – singer Alfie Boe.

Elsewhere, Dami and Indiyah enjoy a fiesta as they take part in a street party like no other, with drummers and flamenco dancers.

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide listening to Alfie Boe.

Also in the latest episode, the boys at the Villa make a plan to spoil the girls by making portraits of them out of fruit.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

The final will take place next Monday night as one couple win a £50,000 prize.