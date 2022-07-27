Love Island: SR8: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin with the baby. ©ITV

Love Island’s iconic baby challenge is back in tonight’s latest episode.

Following the exit of one couple, the next day begins with a new sound… babies crying.

Tasha reacts: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.”

As the Islanders name, dress, feed, comfort and play with their babies, their skills as parents are being put to the test, with an award for the best parents up for grabs at the end of the day.

Love Island: SR8: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tasha and Andrew with the baby Leo. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin with the baby. ©ITV

Davide says of parenting: “It’s going well, she just ate, we’ll do some activities later today. We’ll do some gym squats later with the baby.”

Later on and a text arrives inviting the mums out for a brunch heralds Daddy Day Care.

Andrew says: “We can have a dad’s bonding session with the kids!”

When the girls return, it’s time for a family night out as the Islanders and their babies enjoy a baby disco.

Tasha comments: “I had the time of my life, this is so adorable!”

At the end of the day the result of the challenge is revealed – but who has triumphed in this parental challenge?

Reflecting on their day as parents, Davide says: “I think when I will be dad I will be very caring about my kids.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide with the baby and crisps. ©ITV

Love Island: SR8: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma and Luca with the baby. ©ITV

And as Gemma and Luca discuss whether their child would play football, she says: “You can take them to training.”

Gemma later adds: “I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family… I wouldn’t go as far as broody but when the time’s right, the time’s right.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox