Love Island: SR8: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Islanders at the fire pit. ©ITV

At least one couple is set to be dumped from Love Island 2022 tonight.

Last night saw viewers asked to vote for their favourite couple and this evening the results are revealed.

In the latest episode tonight, Paige gets a text asking all of the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

The Islanders then find out that the public have been voting for their favourite couple and that some Islanders are now at risk of leaving the Villa.

Who will be heading home just days before the big final?

Love Island: SR8: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin. ©ITV

Meanwhile this evening, Ekin-Su and Davide clear the air after their fire pit moment during the talent show in last night’s show.

Ekin-Su tells him: “We can banter, it’s funny, some comments just got to me a little bit.”

Davide replies: “For sure, you comment some things as well.”

As the pair laugh and smile at each other, Davide says: “Peace?”

Ekin-Su goes on to tell cameras in the beach hut: “Look, what can I say, it’s hard to stay angry at the King of carbonara.”

Elsewhere this evening, the boys surprise the girls with a homemade spa day, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

Later on and the Islanders take on their latest challenge

Dressed as Cabin Crew, the girls must prep the boys for departure, give a full safety briefing and offer refreshments before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

Love Island: SR8: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Girls in the challenge. ©ITV

But who is in for a smooth flight and who is heading for some turbulence?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.