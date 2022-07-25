It’s less than a week to the Love Island 2022 final and Ekin-Su and Davide are the hot favourites.

Next Monday (1 August) will see one couple crowned champions of Love Island Season 8 and walk home with a £50,000 cash prize.

Between bombshell arrivals and Casa Amor, the current series has seen plenty of ups and downs for the remaining six couples.

Going into the final week, bookmakers BetVictor have released odds on which contestant could win the ITV dating show.

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide couple up.

Ekin-Su and Davide look to be the ones to beat, leading the odds.

Their biggest competition right now is Adam & Paige, followed by Luca & Gemma.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared: “There’s only one week left of Love Island now and the front-runners to win are Davide and Ekin-Su at 4/9.

“They have had quite the journey in the villa, from Ekin-Su crawling on the terrace with Jay to Davide kissing two girls in Casa Amor, but last night Davide wrote “are you mine?” on his homemade tiramisu to make them exclusive.”

They continued: “Paige and Adam Collard are currently second favourite to win at 3/1, after Adam made his second appearance in the villa following his initial stint on the show back in 2018. The couple have already said they’re “exclusive” and they seem quite smitten together.

“Third favourites to win are Luca and Gemma at 7/1, who have been a strong couple from the start. Dami and Indiyah come in at 12/1, and despite being the only couple in an official relationship Andrew and Tasha come in at 14/1. Meanwhile, Jamie and Danica trail behind at 25/1.”

Love Island 2022 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.