Nathalia Campos has backed Ekin-Su and Davide to win Love Island after her exit.

Nathalia was one of four Islanders dumped in last night’s show just days after making her bombshell entrance.

Reflecting on her exit, Nathalia said: “I am happy that in a short space of time I experienced a lot of the Love Island journey. I am actually excited to go outside and see my friends and family again.”

Saying she went in with her eyes on Davide and Adam, Nathalia shared: “At the time that I walked in I thought there could be something for me but after being there I saw that the couples in there had a strong connection having been together for a long time so I don’t think more time would change that.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nathalia squirts syrup. ©ITV

She continued: “Davide and Ekin-Su have a very good chemistry, they get along very well, they are also very entertaining so I think they have a very big chance of winning the show.”

Nathalia also insisted that there was “no problems” between her and Ekin-Su following their pancake competition.

“That was just hilarious, two grown ass women battling it out over pancakes, that was just funny and it was a good way of breaking the ice with Ekin-Su,” Nathalia said.

She added: “Me and her are good now, we have no problems, you can always solve whatever problem you have in the kitchen.”

Also exiting the villa last night were Lacey Edwards and Deji Adeniyi who say they plan to continue their relationship outside the villa.

Love Island: SR8: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Deji and Lacey on their date. ©ITV

Lacey said: “It’s such early days but we both slotted in so well to Villa life, the boys found him hilarious, the girls found me hilarious. We had banter with everyone and they were all really supportive of us.

“We didn’t get enough time but we are outside now so we can still carry on.”

Love Island 2022 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox