Love Island 2022 first look as Islander shows off their talents

Here’s a first look at tonight’s Love Island as the Islanders take part in the show’s traditional talent show.

In this evening’s episode the group are invited up to the stage to show off their hidden talents.

The Islanders dust off their instruments, stretch and warm up their vocal chords for the Love Island talent show 2022.

Performances are set to include Danica showing off her best dance moves, Adam quite literally putting his cards on the table with a magic trick and Davide whipping up his signature dish in ‘Cooking with Davide’.

Danica dancing.

Davide cooking.

Indiyah drops a beat on a recorder while Andrew showcases his estate agent skills.

But will anyone be able to measure up to Millie’s iconic piano performance?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Adam magic trick.

Andrew villa tour.

Also on this evening’s show the couples look to the future with the final a week away.

After making things exclusive, Ekin-Su says of her and Davide: “This place is magical. If we have kids I want to take them here.”

Tasha reacts: “Oh my god it’d be like, ‘This is where I met your dad!’”

Meanwhile, Indiyah quizzes Dami on his true feelings for her and whether he’s considered telling her he loves her.

And elsewhere, Danica seeks advice from Gemma about new boy Jamie.

Ekin and Davide.

Danica says to Gemma: “I know there’s sometimes a bit of a stereotype. Is he the kind of guy, young footballers, go into the clubs… I do forget your dad is primetime…

“I don’t want to be naive… I feel stupid saying it, I do really like him.”

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox