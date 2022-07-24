Love Island: SR8: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin laugh. ©ITV

Davide and Ekin-Su have a romantic evening on Love Island 2022 tonight.

Davide plans a surprise for Ekin-Su with a homemade tiramisu.

Whispering to Dami in the bedroom, he says: “I am prepping the tiramisu for Ekin, so you need to bring the tiramisu.”

Heading to the kitchen, Davide gets to work making his tiramisu – topless, of course.

Love Island: SR8: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide takes off top to make tiramisu. ©ITV

As night falls, Davide asks Ekin-Su to head to the mini fire pit as she laughs and says: “Oh no, not the fire pit.” Davide replies: “Why not, it’s our place.”

Sitting down, Davide goes on to tell her: “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.”

Gesturing to Dami who heads towards them holding the tiramisu, Davide tells her: “I prepared something nice, an Italian tiramisu.”

But why has Davide gone to all this effort? And will Ekin-Su be pleased?

Elsewhere tonight another couple’s talk turns to marriage.

After the recoupling Tasha and Andrew cosy up in the garden, as they hold hands Tasha asks: “Why are you playing with my ring finger?”

Talk then turns to weddings as she asks: “What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?” to which Andrew replies: “I think you’d look unreal.”

The couple then discuss flower arrangements before talking about timelines with Andrew saying: “Well babe, steady on, you’ve got at least four years.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha talk wedding. ©ITV

Tasha responds: “I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that.”

Andrew smiles as he asks: “You think I’d propose to you sooner than three years?”

Tasha agrees and adds: “If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.