Davide and Ekin-Su have a romantic evening on Love Island 2022 tonight.
Davide plans a surprise for Ekin-Su with a homemade tiramisu.
Whispering to Dami in the bedroom, he says: “I am prepping the tiramisu for Ekin, so you need to bring the tiramisu.”
Heading to the kitchen, Davide gets to work making his tiramisu – topless, of course.
As night falls, Davide asks Ekin-Su to head to the mini fire pit as she laughs and says: “Oh no, not the fire pit.” Davide replies: “Why not, it’s our place.”
Sitting down, Davide goes on to tell her: “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.”
Gesturing to Dami who heads towards them holding the tiramisu, Davide tells her: “I prepared something nice, an Italian tiramisu.”
But why has Davide gone to all this effort? And will Ekin-Su be pleased?
Elsewhere tonight another couple’s talk turns to marriage.
After the recoupling Tasha and Andrew cosy up in the garden, as they hold hands Tasha asks: “Why are you playing with my ring finger?”
Talk then turns to weddings as she asks: “What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?” to which Andrew replies: “I think you’d look unreal.”
The couple then discuss flower arrangements before talking about timelines with Andrew saying: “Well babe, steady on, you’ve got at least four years.”
Tasha responds: “I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that.”
Andrew smiles as he asks: “You think I’d propose to you sooner than three years?”
Tasha agrees and adds: “If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so.”
