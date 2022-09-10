The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pearly King. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer fans are sure they’ve already cracked who Pearly King is on this year’s show.

The Masked Dancer UK second season is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The show sees celebs compete to put on the most impressive dance performance while keeping their identities a secret under captivating masks and costumes.

One of the characters on the competition is a giant lion called Pearly King.

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer?

In the first episode Pearly King performed to The Jam classic Going Underground.

In their first clue packages there were links to London’s East End and acting with viewers concluding one person was behind the outfit.

“#MaskedDancerUK so the lion is Danny Dyer. Right?” one wrote on Twitter.

A second agreed: “Pearly king is Danny Dyer he even said the panels guesses were ‘dire’ massive clue!! #maskeddanceruk”

Another added: “Pearly King HAS to be Danny Dyer. There was reference to the EastEnd, DD and of course on Who Do You Think You Are Danny discovered he was descended from an actual king of England.”

And a fourth declared: “If Pearly king isn’t Danny dyer I will scream !! #MaskedDancerUK”

However not everyone was convinced with other guesses including Ray Winstone and Shane Richie.

For now, Pearly King’s identity remains a mystery.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 continues all this week on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More contestants on the show this year are Onomatopoeia, Prawn Cocktail, Cactus, Sea Slug, Pillar and Post, Tomato Sauce, Odd Socks, Candlestick, Astronaut, Scissors and Pig.

The Masked Dancer season 2 is fronted by Joel Dommett together with a panel of Peter Crouch, Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse and Davina McCall.

